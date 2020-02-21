Local
whitman

Vigil for Family Members Killed in Tragic Crash to Be Held in Whitman

Vigil is located at 100 Corthell Ave. and starts at 7 p.m.

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A vigil for the four family members killed in a Florida car crash this week was scheduled to be held Friday evening in Whitman, Massachusetts.

The event at Whitman Middle School will honor the lives of Scarlett Smith, 5, her 11-year-old brother Jaxon, their 41-year-old mother Julie, and their grandmother Josephine Fay, 76, who died from the crash in Kissimmee Tuesday.

The event, set to take place on the soccer field, is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Local

Weather 45 mins ago

Tracking a Storm Next Week That Could Bring Snow to New England

canton 2 hours ago

Man Seriously Injured After Being Trapped in Conveyor Belt

Heavy traffic is expected, and those attending are asked to enter the school through Temple Street and Corthell Avenue. Parking at the school is limited, police said.

The Massachusetts family was traveling just south of Disney World in Kissimmee, near Orlando, when their van was hit by a truck at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said traffic was beginning to slow on Route 429 when a pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old Florida man hit the van from behind, sending it onto its side and into two other cars.

Five-year-old Scarlett Smith and her mother Julie Smith, 41, both of Whitman, were killed in the crash, along with Scarlett's grandmother Josephine Fay, 76 of Weymouth.

Jaxon Smith, 11, was flown to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Four others were taken to the hospital.

This article tagged under:

whitman
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us