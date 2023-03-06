Local

Boston Business Journal

Theater Groups Applaud Gov. Healey's Proposed Tax Breaks

By Meera Raman

Live theater owners, many of whom are still struggling to recover in the wake of pandemic-related shutdowns, may get a break under Gov. Maura Healey's new tax relief and budget proposals.

Healey’s new tax relief package proposes to establish a new credit for a share of payroll, production, and transportation costs of qualifying live theater productions at a cost of $5 million annually. In addition to the proposed tax relief, Healey’s proposed $55.5 billion budget invests a record $25 million into arts and culture through Mass Cultural Council, an independent state agency.

