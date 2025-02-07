‘There's a lot more to do': Gov. Healey says she plans to seek reelection in 2026

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey intends to run for reelection in 2026, she revealed in a radio interview Friday.

"When Kim and I started, we laid out in our inaugural address things that we wanted to do. We wanted to get after housing, and we wanted to get after transportation, we wanted to cut taxes, we wanted to make investments in education," the first-term Democrat said on GBH's "Boston Public Radio" show on Friday. "And I feel like we've done all those things, and there's a heck of a lot more to do. And so I plan to run for reelection, because there's a lot more to do."

Healey, 54, was elected to her first term as governor in 2022, making history as the first woman and first openly LGBTQ person to be elected governor of the state.

In her first two years, she has signed major laws related to incentivizing housing development, expanding clean energy, further regulating hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry, and making tax cuts.

Her administration has also been burdened with the handling of a number of crises, among them: the growing number of homeless families putting logistical and financial strains on the state's emergency shelters, and a for-profit hospital system that collapsed last year, shuttering two hospitals.

"I'm really proud of the record so far," Healey said Friday.

She later added, "I love my job, I feel incredibly privileged to be in this position, and I'd love to have the opportunity to continue to work for the great people of this state."

Prior to running for governor, Healey served as Massachusetts attorney general.

A native of New Hampshire, she attended Harvard College, where she served as captain of the women's basketball team. She played professional basketball overseas for several years before returning to Massachusetts to attend Northeastern University School of Law.

After graduation, she started working for the Massachusetts attorney general's office, an office she was elected to lead in 2014 and a position she was reelected to in 2018.

Healey lives in Arlington with her partner, Joanna Lydgate.

Several Republicans are reportedly eyeing runs for the governor's office in 2026 as well.

Former housing and economic development secretary Mike Kennealy is "seriously considering" a gubernatorial campaign, the Boston Herald reported last month, and Sen. Peter Durant told WBUR that he'll decide this spring whether he'll also make a bid.

Kennealy was a cabinet secretary under former Gov. Charlie Baker, and now serves as senior advisor and chief strategy officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. Durant won a recent special election to the Senate after spending years in the House, and has become one of the most vocal opponents among electeds of the administrations' family shelter policy.

State House News Service contributed to this report.