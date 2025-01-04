Thermal drone used to find suspects after gunshots heard in Brookline, NH; 7 arrested

The sound of gunshots Friday night ultimately led to seven people being arrested following a search involving a thermal imaging drone in Brookline, New Hampshire.

Brookline police say they responded to the sound of gunshots around 9:30 p.m. at a location off Mason Road and arrived to find people running from the scene.

Three vehicles, a bonfire and several weapons were also located, police said.

Officers from Hollis and Milford, NH, as well as Mason, Ashby, and Townsend, Massachusetts, responded to assist in the search.

Hollis police launched the thermal imaging drone, which quickly located the people they were looking for.

According to police, the seven arrested were 20-year-old Nicholas Mathews, of Chelmsford, Mass.; 28-year-old Ryan Cardoza, of Dracut, Mass.; 22-year-old Tylor Poth, of Lowell, Mass.; 25-year-old Sarith Long, of Lowell, Mass.; 23-year-old Nathan Chhoun, of Lowell, Mass.; 20-year-old Ethan Lach, of Lowell, Mass.; and 21-year-old Bounthy Chhoun, of Lowell, Mass.

All seven were apprehended without incident and are facing charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest/detention. Poth is also being charged with controlled drugs sale (marijuana), while Bounthy Chhoun is facing an additional charge of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon (firearm).

According to police, five guns and over a pound of marijuana were seized.

Arraignments for those arrested are pending. Attorney information was not immediately known.

There was no threat to the public during this incident, police said.