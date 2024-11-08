Boston Business Journal

Thermo Fisher to close Lexington facility, cut 160 jobs in Mass.

By Hannah Green

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. plans to lay off employees in connection with the closing of a Lexington facility, as well as reducing its workforce at sites in Plainville and Cambridge. 

The Waltham-based company, which is the largest medical device firm in Massachusetts, notified the state that the job cuts would impact a total of 160 employees across the three sites. The layoffs are expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2025, and could continue through Nov. 6, 2026, Thermo Fisher said in a letter to the state that was shared with the Business Journal on Friday. 

