These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…

Gryphon’s Pub, a social club, open only to Yale students and their guests, got the top honor in Connecticut

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC 5 News

Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state.

The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.

Most of the region's biggest cities have candidates on the list — Boston, Providence, Portland — but one of them is quite different from the rest. Connecticut's top dive bar isn't technically open to the public.

Gryphon’s Pub is a social club, open only to Yale students and their guests, as CT Insider reported.

Stay informed about New England news and weather.

The rest of New England's best dive bars are:

