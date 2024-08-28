These are the most expensive second-home markets in New England

As another summer vacation rental season nears its end, you may well be thinking: What if I buy something for next summer?

Cape Cod and the Islands, for example, experienced a burst in interest in 2020 when the pandemic let well-heeled workers log in remotely from just off a beach or a dock. The same phenomenon was seen at other perennially popular destinations, from Bar Harbor to the Berkshires to Stowe to Mystic.

The Cape, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket are far and away the most expensive market in New England for second-homes and vacation homes. The Cape has six ZIP codes with median valuations of over $1 million, while all ZIP codes on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard — six more — are in the same range.

