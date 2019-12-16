Three of the Hub’s busiest Commuter Rail train stations will reportedly get fare gates installed next year in an effort to improve fare collections.

The Boston Globe reports Back Bay, South Station and North Station will roll out the new gates with the latter probably being the first to get them installed. Commuter Rail manager Keolis will reportedly install the gates for the MBTA.

Various types of tickets, such as paper, the MBTA’s mobile app, Amtrak and monthly passes on CharlieCards, will be able to process at the gates. Fare collections are expected to be boosted and Keolis believes they can help minimalize crowding at the stations, according to the Globe.

As of now, Keolis workers verify onboard if passengers paid for their commute. Once the gates are installed, the employees will reportedly continue to double-check tickets and check purchases of passengers who don’t board at the three stations.