These Boston Area Restaurants Are Offering Easter Dinner To Go

Delivery

Bertucci’s: Delivery or takeout will be available at all locations, choose from two different packages at $10 or $12.50 per person

Branch Line: All items are available for delivery or takeout and serve four people

Moldova Restaurant: The Easter menu is available for free delivery or takeout, most dishes serve 4-5 people

Takeout

Eddie V's Prime Seafood: A full Easter dinner that serves 2 or 4-6 people available for curbside pickup

Morton's the Steakhouse: Order a full Easter dinner for $109 that serves two people

Osteria Nino: Specialty Easter dinner for 5 people available for pickup

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Call and order by April 10 for a family meal that serves 4-6 people

Seasons 52: Family-style Easter dinner and full takeout menu available for pickup

Summer Shack: Order an Easter clambake for $25 per person

The Capital Grille: Reserve curbside pickup of an Easter dinner that serves 2 or 4-6 people

The Stockyard: Order dinner for curbside pickup on Sunday by Friday at 4 p.m.