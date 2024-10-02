These Mass. biotech companies laid off over 1,400 workers in Q3

While many have been hoping for a slowdown in layoffs as 2024 comes to a close, the workforce reductions at biotechs large and small have continued.

Thirteen Massachusetts biotechs announced their plans to lay off more than 1,400 workers in the third quarter. That’s down slightly from the more than 1,810 job losses announced in the second quarter from twelve biotechs. The year started with 14 life science companies cutting roughly 330 Boston-area jobs in the first quarter.

