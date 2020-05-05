These New England Restaurants and Chefs Are James Beard Award Nominees

The James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for the James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday.

This announcement came on what would have been the 30th Anniversary James Beard Awards in Chicago, according to the foundation.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation postponed award activities so that it could focus on the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund, according the the foundation. The fund has disbursed more than $4 million to locally owned restaurant around the country that have been hurt by the pandemic.

Several New England restaurants and chefs were among the award nominees.

The nominees for Best Chef in the Northeast are:

Vien Dobui from CÔNG TỬ BỘT in Portland, Maine

Tiffani Faison from Orfano in Boston, Massachusetts

Ben Jackson from Drifters Wife in Portland, Maine

Krista Kern Desjarlais from The Purple House in North Yarmouth, Maine

Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley fro, Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine

Cassie Piuma from Sarma in Somerville, Massachusetts

Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire, the restaurant owned by Representative Chris Pappas, was nominated for the James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award.

Irene Li from Mei Mei in Boston was nominated for the Rising Star Chef of the Year Award.

Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer from JK Food Group in Boston, which includes Little Donkey, Toro and Coppa, was nominated for the Outstanding Restaurateur Award.

The restaurant and chef award winners are scheduled to be announced on Friday, September 25, 2020 in a live broadcast on the foundation's Twitter feed.