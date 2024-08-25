These new restaurants are opening soon in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between August 19 and August 25.

Caffe dello Sport in Boston's North End Is Expanding to East Boston

An espresso bar in the North End of Boston is expanding to a second location, and this one will be just across the water.

Full Story



Pink Carrot to Open at The Street Chestnut Hill

A North End cafe that focuses on healthy fare is going to be opening another new location in the local area.

Full Story



Porter Square Books in Cambridge to Move to Lesley's University Hall, Will Include The Page & Leaf Cafe

A popular independent bookstore in Cambridge is moving to a larger location nearby, and it will continue to be home to a cafe, though one with a different name and under different ownership.

Full Story



Mother Anna's Opens in Medfield

An Italian restaurant in Boston that had been in business for more than 90 years before temporarily closing has expanded to the southwest suburbs of Boston.

Full Story

Bread Thyme to Replace River Grille in West Roxbury

A Lebanese restaurant is on its way to a Boston neighborhood, taking over the space where a dining spot featuring Brazilian and Italian food had been.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]





Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)



