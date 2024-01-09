These restaurants are opening in Downtown Boston's Winthrop Center

Downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower opened to residents last spring and to office tenants over the summer. Now it has restaurants to help feed them.

A group of food vendors will open Jan. 17 at Winthrop Center, which stands as downtown’s tallest tower, located between Post Office Square and South Station.

The new names include Mexican restaurant Ariana, the Mediterranean spot Iris Mezze, the burger place Big Grin, the bakery and sandwich shop Day Shift, and Gatto Pazzo, which sells pizza, sandwiches, salads and antipasti. There’s room for a few more vendors to come.

