Norwood

‘They saved me': Norwood crash survivor reunited with first responders

Traumatic brain injury survivor Raphael Campos reunited with the paramedics who saved his life back in November 2022

By Laney Broussard

Car crash survivor Raphael Campos met the first responders who saved his life in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A Norwood, Massachusetts, man who survived a car collision in November was reunited with the first responders who saved his life on Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 23, Raphael Campos was struck by a car while walking his dog and suffered extensive brain injuries. Within minutes, first responders arrived at the scene and provided life-saving aid, according to the Norwood Fire Department. 

After a monthslong recovery learning to walk and talk again due to his traumatic brain injury, Campos finally got the chance to meet the team that saved his life at the Norwood Fire Department.

“They have a mission in life, which is saving people, and they saved me,” Campos said. “I feel grateful to be here.”

The Norwood Fire Department presented Campos and his family with a plaque to commemorate his courage.

This article tagged under:

Norwoodcar crash
