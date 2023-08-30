‘They saved me': Norwood crash survivor reunited with first responders

A Norwood, Massachusetts, man who survived a car collision in November was reunited with the first responders who saved his life on Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 23, Raphael Campos was struck by a car while walking his dog and suffered extensive brain injuries. Within minutes, first responders arrived at the scene and provided life-saving aid, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

After a monthslong recovery learning to walk and talk again due to his traumatic brain injury, Campos finally got the chance to meet the team that saved his life at the Norwood Fire Department.

“They have a mission in life, which is saving people, and they saved me,” Campos said. “I feel grateful to be here.”

The Norwood Fire Department presented Campos and his family with a plaque to commemorate his courage.