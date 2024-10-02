Thieves are stealing new iPhones as they're delivered to buyers, Needham police warn

Thieves looking to steal new iPhones are targeting delivery trucks to steal packages before buyers know what hit them, Needham police warned Wednesday.

Police said they’ve received many reports in recent weeks about these types of thefts. The thieves, according to police, typically tail FedEx or other delivery trucks and wait for the package with the phone to be dropped off. Then, the suspect grabs the package before the rightful owner has a chance to grab the package. Police say some of these thieves will dress as Amazon drivers to avoid suspicion, and may ride on mopeds or regular cars.

To avoid becoming a victim, police suggest having packages require a signature, have someone at home to take in the package, or to buy a phone in person at the store instead of having it delivered. You can also opt to have your package delivered to a secure facility like the lockers at Whole Foods.

Residents are also encouraged to look out for vehicles that may be circling the neighborhood and call police to report anything suspicious.