Local
coronavirus

Third Positive Coronavirus Test in Maine

The state's third case is a woman in her 40s from Cumberland County

Coronavirus
Getty Images

Maine health officials say the third person to test presumptively positive for the new coronavirus in the state is a woman in her 40s from Cumberland County who was in close household contact of another person who received a positive test.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says its "immediate concern is for the care and treatment of the individuals who have presumptively tested positive."

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah is scheduled to hold a media briefing on the subject on Monday morning.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Could COVID-19 Be Especially Dangerous in Boston’s Weather? This Study Suggests So

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Rhode Island Coronavirus Cases Rise to 20

Many schools in the state are announcing closures.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us