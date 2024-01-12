Third teen dies following stolen car crash in Boston earlier this month

A third teen who was critically injured when a stolen car he was speeding in rolled over and crashed in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month has died, police said Friday.

A 17-year-old Roslindale resident who was injured in the Jan. 4 crash died earlier this week in a Boston hospital, according to state police.

He is now the third teen who has died as a result of the crash. A 14-year-old boy from Dorchester and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan died on the day of the crash. A 17-year-old who was in the car also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Because the victims are all 17 or younger, their names are not being released by police.

A serious crash shut down Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The crash happened Jan. 4, at 3:15 a.m., on Morrissey Boulevard near the UMass Boston campus, state police said. The car carrying the four teenagers, all boys, was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was witnessed by a trooper, state police said.

The car, a Hyundai, was reported stolen from Jamaica Plain in the early-morning hours on Jan. 4. Police said a gun was found in the crashed vehicle.

Law enforcement sources told NBC10 Boston that Boston police were involved in a pursuit of the car before the crash. Those sources said the pursuit was called off but state police are continuing to investigate whether or not the pursuit ended.

The investigation into the triple fatal crash is ongoing, state police said.