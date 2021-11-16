This Boston Zip Code Was Named the 2nd Most Expensive in the Country

A Boston neighborhood was just ranked second in a 2021 list of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the country.

Boston’s Back Bay area and its 02199-zip code led the New England states in a Property Shark report with a median sale price of $5.5 million. It was topped only by Atherton’s 94027 in California, with a $7 million median sale price. This is the fifth consecutive year that the California zip code claimed first place.

In 2020, Riverside, Connecticut's 06878 was the most expensive zip code in New England, ranking 52nd in the country. The expensive Back Bay zip code was absent last year due to “depressed sales activity,” according to Property Shark. But it made a strong comeback in 2021, claiming the second highest position nationwide.

For the first time, the 10 most expensive zip codes in 2021 all surpassed $4 million, according to the report.

California and New York dominated much of the list, with California claiming 70% of all the zip codes in the list and New York claiming 17 zip codes. New York City zip codes surprisingly did not make it in the top 20 of the list.

New England claimed 11 of the most expensive zip codes nationwide: seven from Massachusetts and four from Connecticut.

Back Bay’s record sale price was followed by Nantucket’s 02554, which ranked 58th on the list with a median sale price of $2 million. It was followed by Weston’s 02493 at $1.85 million, Wellesley Hills’ 02481 at $1.75 million, Waban’s 02468 at $1.69 million, Boston’s 02108 at $1.67 million and Chilmark’s 02535 at $1.66 million.

In Connecticut, Greenwich’s 06830 ranked 57 at over $2 million, followed by Riverside’s 06878 with $1.98 million, Old Greenwich’s 06870 with $1.8 million and another Greenwich zip code, 06831, at $1.67 million.

The list, which took into account home sale prices rather than listings, was compiled by analyzing residential transactions between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 22, 2021, according to Property Shark.

Only zip codes with at least three residential transactions were considered. This year, the list included 127 zip codes because of several ties, according to the report.

The complete list is available on the Property Shark website.

Top 10 most expensive U.S. zip codes in 2021