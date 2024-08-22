This decades-old North Shore restaurant has closed its doors

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old North Shore restaurant known in part for its old-school Chinese-American food and Polynesian drinks has shut down.

A Twitter/X post from @HarmyG states via an article from The Local News that Majestic Dragon in Ipswich is no longer in business, with the article quoting the Woo family, who ran the Turnpike Road restaurant, as saying the following on Tuesday, August 13:

After 35 years of business serving the Ipswich and the North Shore community, the Woo family will be closing the doors to the Majestic Dragon for the last time tonight....Annie would like to thank all of our loyal staff, Majestic Dragon friends, and faithful customers over the years for their unwavering support, welcoming us into your community, and letting us be a part of your families' birthdays, celebrations, and milestones....She will miss the families and the community but looks forward to her retirement and spending more well-deserved time with her grandchildren that eagerly await her."

The address for the now-closed Majestic Dragon was 81 Turnpike Road, Ipswich, MA, 01938.

