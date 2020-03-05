Local
New Bedford

This Iconic New England Candy Shop Is Shutting Its Doors

Billy Boy Candies will shutter operations after Easter, which falls on April 12

WJAR

After 60 years, Billy Boy Candies, a New Bedford candy shop, will close its doors.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A community staple in New Bedford, Massachusetts is about to close after 60 years of business.

Billy Boy Candies, a candy shop that first opened by the New Bedford Regional Airport in the 1970s, will shutter operations after Easter, which falls on April 12.

"We will stay open through Easter to serve our community for one last holiday," the store said in a Facebook post. "We are extremely thankful for all our customers and being part of the New Bedford community as well as all of southern New England."

Local

Massachusetts 9 mins ago

Boston’s First Recreational Marijuana Shop to Open Monday

Elizabeth Warren 1 hour ago

What Warren Told Her Staff About Suspending Her Campaign

Owners John and Jacqueline Bowden are retiring, according to WJAR-TV.

"It's time for us to take a break," Jackie told WJAR during an interview at the store Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusetts
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us