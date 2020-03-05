A community staple in New Bedford, Massachusetts is about to close after 60 years of business.

Billy Boy Candies, a candy shop that first opened by the New Bedford Regional Airport in the 1970s, will shutter operations after Easter, which falls on April 12.

"We will stay open through Easter to serve our community for one last holiday," the store said in a Facebook post. "We are extremely thankful for all our customers and being part of the New Bedford community as well as all of southern New England."

Owners John and Jacqueline Bowden are retiring, according to WJAR-TV.

"It's time for us to take a break," Jackie told WJAR during an interview at the store Tuesday.