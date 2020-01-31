‘This Is His Garage’: Boston Dedicates Parking Facility to Terminally Ill Attendant

The city of Boston is paying tribute to a beloved parking attendant who is terminally ill.

Friends and colleagues of Jimmy Donnelly gathered at the City Hall Plaza garage Friday to see it named in his honor.

Donnelly, who has worked in the garage since 2013, was diagnosed with a disease that is damaging his liver and his kidneys. The 42-year-old, who is currently hospitalized, grew up in South Boston and dreamed of working at City Hall since he was a kid.

"When he landed this job, I don't think he knew it would have this much of an impact on people," said Patrick Brophy, chief of operations for the city of Boston.

Brophy said when he heard Mayor Marty Walsh's idea to name the garage after Donnelly, he knew it would be a perfect tribute. A special dedication ceremony was held Friday as the new sign on top of the garage was unveiled.

"This is his garage. We want to say thank you for being that face of Boston," Walsh told the crowd.

Donnelly was unable to be at Friday's ceremony due to his illness, but those close to him said when he heard the news of the dedication, he smiled.

"Every day we look at this garage, we'll be thinking of him, and that brings us a smile," said Brian Golden, the director of the city's planning and development agency. "He's an unsung hero."