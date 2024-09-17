‘This is real life': Tenants move out of condemned Revere apartment building

Times have been turbulent for dozens of families in Revere, Massachusetts, who were forced to suddenly move out of their homes at the Water's Edge Apartments after the complex was condemned by the city for being unsafe.

"It was very stressful, because it's hard to find housing nowadays," resident Angelo Sinjari said. "It's been really difficult. A lot of people moving out at the same time. Old people, pregnant women, little kids. It's a tough situation to be in."

City officials condemned the building last month, saying the fire protection system didn't work and numerous code violations hadn't been fixed for years by the building's owner. Tuesday was the deadline for the residents to relocate.

Thankfully, with the help of their attorney, Andrew Burger, residents are being relocated to another apartment nearby, allowing them to at least stay in the same neighborhood.

"It's close to the T for me and my mom," resident Marvin Balla said. "We have to go to Boston. I have to go to college and she has to work there."

Balla and his parents moved out Tuesday, as the doors are closing on their third floor apartment in what has been an emotional rollercoaster.

“Being scared about what’s going to be the situation, are we going to end on the street and then the final answer that we got from the lawyer that you’re moving, on this date, everything set up," he said.

It's been a tough time for these families.

"This is real life," Sinjari said. "There's a lot of people struggling. It's a rough situation to be in, to be honest."

But those same families now have some hope in knowing where they'll be calling home next.

"Same layout -- two bathrooms, two bedrooms. It was perfect for us," Balla said.