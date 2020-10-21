Local

This Massachusetts Goldendoodle Is Running for President

Owners David and Marcee Finelli put signs for Oliver Winston Churchill Finelli outside their home in Fall River, all in good fun

If you don't like either presidential candidate this year, a Massachusetts dog could be your choice.

Owners David and Marcee Finelli, of Fall River, told NBC affiliate WJAR that their 2-year-old goldendoodle is running as an independent.

The Finellis have even made signs for their cute candidate, Oliver Winston Churchill Finelli, that sit outside their home.

The couple said that, given the political environment, it's good to have a laugh, despite how far-fetched the idea of a dog being president really is.

"We’re not trying to make any statement at all. Just having a good time with our dog and family," David Finelli told WJAR.

The coronavirus pandemic has sidelined comfort and therapy dogs for months. Now, some are back on the job doing what they do best.

