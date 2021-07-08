This New England Wildlife Refuge Is a Trending Nature Location, Airbnb Says

If you’re looking to spend some time in nature on your next vacation, Maine has just the spot, according to Airbnb.

The vacation rental company and the Trust for Public Land, put out a list of the top 10 trending nature destinations this summer and Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Wells, Maine, is one of them.

Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and the nine other locations across the country are "off-the-beaten path recreational destinations" that are "seeing significant interest from travelers" this summer, according to a post on Airbnb.

The Maine cottage shared in the post features views of the ocean out front and the tidal marsh preserve in the back. But it really is trending -- the two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is booked until March 2023.

The 55-year-old Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge was created to protect the salt marshes and estuaries in southern Maine, home to many of the state’s migratory birds. The 14,600-acre park features beaches, meadows, salt marshes and forests along 50 miles of coastland running through York and Cumberland counties.

The wildlife refuge gets its name from world-renowned marine biologist, author and environmentalist Rachel Carson, who is credited with launching the modern environmental movement.