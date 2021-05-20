This Restaurant Group Will Reportedly Replace Eastern Standard in Kenmore Sq.

A few months ago, it was reported that three of Boston's best-known dining and drinking spots that were all under one roof would not be reopening. Now we have learned that a New York-based restaurant group will be taking over the three spaces.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group plans to open a brasserie, seafood restaurant, and sushi spot in the former Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and Hawthorne spaces, respectively.

The three spaces, which are located within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square, had been the site of a protracted lease dispute, as restaurateur Garrett Harker and his business partners had been at an impasse on negotiations with real estate group UrbanMeritage in 2020, and the pandemic further complicated the situation; in February of this year, it was announced that Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and The Hawthorne would be saying farewell to their respective spaces.

Blue Ribbon Restaurant group, which is run by Eric and Bruce Bromberg, got its start in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood in 1992 with the opening of Blue Ribbon Brasserie. Currently, the restaurant group runs 20 restaurants in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

If all goes as planned, the sushi spot will open first (in the fall) while the seafood restaurant will open late next winter or early in the spring and the brasserie should open soon after the debut of the seafood place.

