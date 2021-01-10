‘This Was Preventable:' Congressman Lynch Discusses Impeachment Following Chaos on Capitol Hill

After Wednesday’s attack on Capitol Hill, House Democrats are preparing to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump if he does not resign from office.

Democratic Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch says he signed onto the articles of impeachment days ago. Lynch said the resolution will be introduced to the House on Monday and he expects a vote by Wednesday.

When asked if he had spoken to any Republican colleagues regarding impeachment, he said there seems to be some support.

“It’s going to pass the House. No question about that,” said Lynch. “The question is whether it will get support in the Senate. That’s the important element in this that is unknown.”

The Senate could call members back despite Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) saying they won’t be back until January 19th.

“The ball is in their court," said Rep. Lynch. "Nothing prevents them from coming back in.”

Lynch is chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security. He has taken a leading role in a variety of ongoing investigations, such as Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Lynch said he hopes that all evidence from January 4th to January 8th, including the Capitol riot, will be submitted and reviewed. He adds that area of Washington D.C. is most surveilled.

“We want to make sure that we acquire all of the footage, so that we can have a frame by frame chronological picture of what happened in those days,” said Lynch. “Of course we want to identify as many people as possible and then press charges.”

When asked about safety concerns regarding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Lynch said there is enough security personnel to monitor the situation.

“This was preventable. There is no question about it,” Lynch said. “Although, the incitement from the President was certainly a very strong element and that crowd turned. You know, I have been walking through those protesters back and forth from my apartment for two days and they were relatively peaceful and protesting legally.”

“But after the remarks that the President made that morning to get up to the Capitol and stop that vote,” Lynch added. “That’s when the crowd got ugly and that’s when the violence really began in earnest.”