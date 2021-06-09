Thousands Expected to Attend Services for Worcester Officer Who Died Trying to Save Drowning Teen

Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects to fallen Worcester police Officer Manny Familia at a wake Wednesday and a funeral service Thursday.

The 38-year-old Dominican native died a hero Friday as he tried to rescue a 14-year-old boy, identified by family as Troy Love, who drowned in Green Hill Pond. He served for five years as a Worcester police officer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Members of the community and police officers from across the country are expected at St. Johns Catholic Church between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police are expected large crowds Wednesday and will close down a portion of Temple Street near the church, from Harding to Green Street, starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Familia leaves behind a wife and two children, who are 17 and 13 years old.