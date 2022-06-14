Thousands of Dollars' Worth of Donations & Equipment Stolen From Mass. Boys & Girls Club

Thieves stole thousands of dollars' worth of donations, equipment and cash from a Boys & Girls Club in Salisbury, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to club staff.

According to Jim Keenan, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, staff first discovered the break-in on Sunday. It appears the thief, or thieves, got into the Maple Street location through a door that wasn't properly locked, then broke glass and ripped out locks to access other parts of the building.

The thieves made off with several thousands of dollars in cash and a series of checks that included scholarship checks - near $5,000 - plus a container of spare change. They also broke into the executive director's office and broke open a safe with cameras, go-pros and titles to club buses and vans, Keenan said.

Other items that were stolen included six replica Patriots and six replica Celtics championship rings which were meant to be auction items to fundraise, as well as gift cards and other donations meant for the auction.

Salisbury police confirmed they are actively investigating the break-in.