Thousands Walk to Help Fight Hunger Across Massachusetts

Thousands of people across Massachusetts went out for a walk on Sunday -- a walk that’s raised more than a million dollars to help fight hunger in the commonwealth.

On a perfect sunny day for an outdoor activity, some people went outside for more than just a breath of fresh air.

"Today is actually a statewide fundraising event for Project Bread and all of its associations,": said Tori Steinmeier.

It was Project Bread's 54th annual Walk for Hunger, which raises money for community organizations like the 'Wednesday Night Supper Club.'

"We serve warm, hot nutritional meals to the homeless community and other members of the at-risk community, surrounding the Boston Common every Wednesday for the last 56-57 years," Jeff Buckley, of the supper club, said.

For the third year in a row, this was a virtual event, so participants walked in their own neighborhoods throughout the day – different routes, different times, but all on the same mission.

"Just amazing members of the community that like to help out," Buckley said. "They see a need and they feel that people need help and they don’t mind helping."

In all, more than a million dollars raised Sunday will help ensure that families across the commonwealth have reliable access to food.

Organizers say since the coronavirus pandemic started, the hunger crisis has only worsened. Now, one in every five families with children is struggling with food insecurity.

On Sunday, the work continued as a community effort to help our neighbors in need.

"It's the little bits that really add up," Steinmeier said. "Together we can really make a huge difference."