Thousands of Students in Massachusetts Head Back to School Amid New COVID Protocols

Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Massachusetts, as school districts across the state prepare for another academic year to get underway while co-existing with COVID-19.

As children in Worcester, Lawrence, Fitchburg and several other districts head back to the classroom Monday, there is a number of changes in COVID-19 protocols in schools that parents may want to take note of.

There is no longer a statewide mask mandate or testing requirement for schools, which ended in the spring. Additionally, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education informed schools that the state will no longer supply self-tests for COVID surveillance, or even symptomatic COVID testing services to districts beginning this fall.

Schools can implement their own testing programs, but must limit that program to symptomatic rapid testing only.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The policy announced by Gov. Charlie Baker and education officials would increase funding for school safety initiatives.

Also this year, if a student or staff member is exposed to coronavirus, as long as they are asymptomatic, they can continue attending, regardless of vaccination status.

There will not be school-wide remote learning days allowed, but schools can livestream classes to individual students during their isolation period to reduce absences.

The state says any school closures due to COVID-19 will be treated like snow days and added to the end of the school year.

Take a look at the entire memo on COVID recommendations for the 2022-2023 school year below.