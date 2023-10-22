Thousands rally at Copley Square in support of Palestinians

Thousands of people gathered at Copley Square in Boston Sunday afternoon in support of Palestinians in Gaza as violence continues in the region.

People who attended Sunday's rally, organized by the Boston Coalition for Palestine, called for a ceasefire and for the U.S. to end funding and sending weapons to Israel.

#Palestine solidarity rally in Copley Sq is BIG

No US arms to Israel! pic.twitter.com/l7g3yo3CZ4 — Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA) (@masspeaceaction) October 22, 2023

Israel has continued punishing airstrikes across Gaza in response to the surprise attacks from Hamas on Oct. 7, and the threat of a ground invasion remains, while Hamas militants have kept up a barrage of rocket attacks.

Around 600,000 Palestinians have followed Israel’s orders to evacuate northern Gaza. More than 4,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in Gaza.