Hundreds of Thousands Remain Without Power Across New England Following Brutal Wind and Rain

More than 18,000 Massachusetts homes remain without power Saturday after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines.
Utility crews are working to restore power across the region amid the bitter cold that has settled in following the storm. Plummeted temperatures have complicated the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
"Really the biggest challenge we faced is the wind," said Bill Malee, National Grid's vice president of emergency planning. "They would die down and gust again, which made it challenging for our crews to have a sustained restoration."
Power outages were widespread across New England -- and sustained.
National Grid said the Merrimack Valley was the utility's hardest-hit area of Massachusetts, though being in the dark didn't phase Cynthia Blandini, of North Andover.
"Oh, we'll snuggle," she said of herself and her husband. "How’s that for an 80- and a 78-year-old? ... We’ll manage tonight."
Neighborhoods in Andover have been without power for over 12 hours.
In New Hampshire, about 80,000 customers were still the dark Saturday morning.
In Connecticut, just under 50,000 people were without power as of 11:45 p.m., down from 100,000 earlier in the day.
And in Vermont, around 40,000 customers were without power about 11:40 p.m.
More than 264,000 Central Maine Power customers had lost power as of 11:45 p.m. and the number had been climbing for hours Friday night.
Homes across the region were affected, but the problems had knock-on affects for travelers at the Portland International Jetport in Maine, which lost power for about an hour and requiring at least two flights to be diverted.
Cities and towns regionwide were dealing with trees falling.
"When we think about all the physical repairs that our crews need to do up in the bucket trucks, we really need the winds to start dying down for them to safely get out there and do their job," said Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon told NBC 10 Boston Friday morning.