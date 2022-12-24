Local

storm

Hundreds of Thousands Remain Without Power Across New England Following Brutal Wind and Rain

Crews are working to restore power to thousands across the region amid the bitter cold that has settled in following the storm

By Asher Klein, Michael Rosenfield and Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 18,000 Massachusetts homes remain without power Saturday after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines.

Utility crews are working to restore power across the region amid the bitter cold that has settled in following the storm. Plummeted temperatures have complicated the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.

"Really the biggest challenge we faced is the wind," said Bill Malee, National Grid's vice president of emergency planning. "They would die down and gust again, which made it challenging for our crews to have a sustained restoration."

Power outages were widespread across New England -- and sustained.

National Grid said the Merrimack Valley was the utility's hardest-hit area of Massachusetts, though being in the dark didn't phase Cynthia Blandini, of North Andover.

"Oh, we'll snuggle," she said of herself and her husband. "How’s that for an 80- and a 78-year-old? ... We’ll manage tonight."

Neighborhoods in Andover have been without power for over 12 hours.

In the Merrimack Valley Friday evening, thousands of people were without power after the storm knocked out trees and utility poles, and took out power lines. National Grid says this was their hardest hit area.

In New Hampshire, about 80,000 customers were still the dark Saturday morning.

In Connecticut, just under 50,000 people were without power as of 11:45 p.m., down from 100,000 earlier in the day.

And in Vermont, around 40,000 customers were without power about 11:40 p.m.

More than 264,000 Central Maine Power customers had lost power as of 11:45 p.m. and the number had been climbing for hours Friday night.

The high tide and high winds brought ocean water pouring into the port city, where the airport went dark amid widespread power outages.

Homes across the region were affected, but the problems had knock-on affects for travelers at the Portland International Jetport in Maine, which lost power for about an hour and requiring at least two flights to be diverted.

UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind

Cities and towns regionwide were dealing with trees falling.

"When we think about all the physical repairs that our crews need to do up in the bucket trucks, we really need the winds to start dying down for them to safely get out there and do their job," said Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon told NBC 10 Boston Friday morning.

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

