Thousands Pack TD Garden For First Celtics Game After Mask Requirement Lifts

By Kirsten Glavin and Lara Salahi

Thousands of basketball fans packed TD Garden on Sunday for the first Celtics game since the arena announced it is no longer requiring masks.

TD Garden is basing their guidelines off of the City of Boston which lifted its mask mandate this weekend due to the decline of COVID-19 cases.

The arena lifted its proof of vaccination requirement for guests two weeks ago, citing encouraging public health data.

The Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, with Jayson Tatum scoring 54 points.

