Thousands of people were left without power in Massachusetts Tuesday morning as a strong storm brought damaging wind and downpours to the region.

More than 7,600 people had lost power after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The NBC10 Boston weather team issued a First Alert Tuesday morning for heavy rain and strong wind. Gusty wind will continue all through the afternoon, with more isolated power outages possible.