Over a thousand homes are without power in Vermont early Friday morning as authorities work to recover from a a storm that hit the region on Thanksgiving.

Green Mountain Power reported that they have restored power to about 15,000 customers in the area and they are expected to continue restoring power the rest of the day.

As of 10:15 a.m Green Mountain Power is reporting 1,802 customers without power, while the Washington Electric Co-Op is reporting 727 customers without power.

