Thousands Without Power in Boston on 100-Degree Day

Thousands were without power in Boston neighborhoods Sunday during the hottest day of this week's prolonged heat wave. The temperature reached 100 degrees in Boston, tying a record from last summer and again breaking the previous daily record of 98 that was set back in 1933.

Record high temp today. Continued hydration will help the body recover from the extreme heat. Be neighborly, check on your loved ones and friends. https://t.co/zlrLchNkzY — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) July 24, 2022

About 5,600 Eversource customers had no power in different pockets of Boston, most of them in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Eversource said it was monitoring the outages amid the record heat. Crews were dispatched to make necessary repairs and restore the power.

The utility company asked customers who did have power to be mindful, and not use large appliances during peak hours and raise the thermostat a few degrees to avoid overloading the grid.

A people who spoke to NBC10 Boston said they were forced to leave their homes, while others showed up to businesses that were closed unexpectedly due to the outages.

Power was scheduled to be restored by 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Eversource said. More than 5,000 were still without power as of 8:30 p.m., according to the company's outage map.

Boston EMS said it has experienced a 15-20% increase in the daily call volume. Over 400 incidents have been reported each day since the heat wave began last Tuesday, and crews have responded to more than 80 incidents directly related to heat.

On Sunday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended its heat emergency through Monday due to the hot weather that is expected to continue.