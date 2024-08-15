Thousands without power in Mass. as strong storms roll through

Tens of thousands of people were without power Thursday as strong storms knocked down trees and power lines across New England.

As of 5:40 p.m., MEMA was reporting around 11,800 people without power. It comes as reports flood in about trees and wires down. Eversource was also reporting hundreds of outages in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Rick H A tree came down in Acton near the Maynard line during strong storms on Thursday.

A large tree was spotted on Parker Street in Acton Thursday, not far from the Maynard town line.

In Framingham, officials warned that Bethany Road was closed at Winthrop Road due to downed wires. Drivers coming from Ashland were warned to take a detour to reach Route 135.

In Newton, residents described the moments a tree came down in front of their home, narrowingly missing the building.

A falling tree narrowly missed a home in Newton, Massachusetts, during storms Thursday.

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued across much of New England throughout the afternoon. See a full list here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.