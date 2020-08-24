Thousands Without Power Post Sunday Storms

Thousands of people were still without power Monday morning after storms tore through the area over the weekend.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, 7,830 people were without power in the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Cleanup is underway, including on Columbia Road in Malden where a large tree fell onto a home.

Thousands waking up without power in MA after wild weather moved through last night taking down wires and toppling trees like this one in Malden. Cleanup continues today. More on @NBC10Boston @NECN this AM. pic.twitter.com/pr6dltxa2g — Katelyn Flint NBC10 Boston (@KFlintNBCBoston) August 24, 2020

Another hard-hit area was in Wakefield, where downed wires left many residents without power Sunday night and prompting more than 35 people to call 911. No injuries were reported.

Dozens of calls for help in Wakefield came after the fast-moving storm left widespread damage. Despite the damage, which included at least smoke conditions in one house from a possible nearby lightning strike, no one was hurt.

A number of severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings were in effect across Massachusetts Sunday, including for the Boston metro area where big-time storms moved through, bringing torrential rain, poor visibility and wind gusts up to 47 mph at the airport.