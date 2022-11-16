Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Hospital; Police Give All-Clear

Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children's Hospital, after a bomb threat targeted the hospital Wednesday.

Boston police investigated and found no active threat, the hospital said in a statement.

A police department spokesperson would only confirm the threat at a building on Longwood Avenue, and that there was still an active scene. Police did not provide additional information on the nature of the threat.

NBC10 Boston has also reached out to the FBI for additional information.

"We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and hospital security teams, and we are grateful for their immediate response," the hospital wrote in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here. We will provide additional information as we are able."

This is not the first threat Boston Children's Hospital has been targeted with recently. Police responded in September to the hospital for a phoned-in threat.

Also in September, the FBI announced the arrest of a woman from Westfield, Massachusetts, for allegedly making a false bomb threat by phone in August. Nothing suspicious was found and no one was hurt.

Boston's Children's Hospital warned staff earlier this year about an increase in threats to their institution, which were tied to the care the facility offers to transgender youth. Federal officials said in September that there have been dozens of hoax threats to the institution.

No additional details have been made available about this most recent threat at the health care facility. It wasn't immediately clear if Wednesday's was related to the prior threats.