Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.

Police say the driver was arrested after he allegedly tried to run from the car that authorities say had been reported stolen. Two other people were arrested a short time later on a nearby athletic field.

The car was reported stolen from Providence, Rhode Island, earlier in the week, according to police. Police say the car may also have been connected to a theft that occurred in Salem, New Hampshire, and in Rochester, New Hampshire.

According to police, multiple stolen items were found in the car.

No additional information has been released about the suspects.