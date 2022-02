Three people were taken to the hospital when two freight trains crashed in Spencer, Mass. early Sunday, according to Spencer Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters said at least one person was trapped when the two trains collided on the CSX main line near Gauthier Road. Three people were taken to UMASS Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, firefighters said.

Train vs train collision on the CSX main line by Gauthier Rd. W entrapment. Total of 3 victims transported to UMASS with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/O3IIE8WQps — Spencer Fire (@SpencerFire1) February 20, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.