Three injured after nightclub stabbing in Providence

Three people were injured after a stabbing at a nightclub in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning.

Providence Police responded to the Lo Vera VIP nightclub on Broad Street at around 1:43 a.m., according to WJAR.

Authorities say that when they arrived they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

The suspected attacker had fled the scene but police were notified when he went into the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital to receive treatment, according to Providence Police Chief, Oscar Pérez.

WJAR reports the Providence Licensing Board voted to temporarily close Lo Vera VIP until they have a show cause hearing next week.