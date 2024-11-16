Rhode Island

Three injured after nightclub stabbing in Providence

Authorities say that when they arrived they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

WJAR

Three people were injured after a stabbing at a nightclub in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning.

Providence Police responded to the Lo Vera VIP nightclub on Broad Street at around 1:43 a.m., according to WJAR.

Authorities say that when they arrived they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

The suspected attacker had fled the scene but police were notified when he went into the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital to receive treatment, according to Providence Police Chief, Oscar Pérez.

WJAR reports the Providence Licensing Board voted to temporarily close Lo Vera VIP until they have a show cause hearing next week.

More Rhode Island stories

Rhode Island Nov 9

Person found pinned under heavy machinery in Rhode Island has died

Boston Business Journal Nov 8

Commission offers prime Providence HQ site for $1 to keep Hasbro in Rhode Island

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us