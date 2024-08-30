Maine

Three injured in golf cart rollover in Maine

No charges have been filed, according to the sheriff's department

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Three people were injured in a golf cart rollover in Maine on Thursday.

According to St. George Fire and Rescue, three people were struck and injured by a golf cart in Port Clyde, a village of St. George. They were taken by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center and are expected to survive.

The Penobscot Bay Pilot reported that the accident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Thursday when a golf cart went off a driveway and overturned on the grass, injuring three people. One person was pinned under the golf cart.

The driver and a passenger on the golf cart were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

“Knox deputies conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and determined that the golf cart operator made an operating error,” Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky told the newspaper. “The cart lunged forward, striking a dining table and several bystanders, and came to rest, pinning one of the bystanders underneath.”

No charges have been filed, according to the sheriff's department.

More Maine stories

New Hampshire Aug 29

Man shot to death by police on I-95 bridge after killing wife; 8-year-old son found dead in car

Maine 24 hours ago

Lewiston mass shooter may have been stalking ex-coworkers to ambush them, report says

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us