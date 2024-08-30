Three injured in golf cart rollover in Maine

Three people were injured in a golf cart rollover in Maine on Thursday.

According to St. George Fire and Rescue, three people were struck and injured by a golf cart in Port Clyde, a village of St. George. They were taken by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center and are expected to survive.

The Penobscot Bay Pilot reported that the accident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Thursday when a golf cart went off a driveway and overturned on the grass, injuring three people. One person was pinned under the golf cart.

The driver and a passenger on the golf cart were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

“Knox deputies conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and determined that the golf cart operator made an operating error,” Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky told the newspaper. “The cart lunged forward, striking a dining table and several bystanders, and came to rest, pinning one of the bystanders underneath.”

No charges have been filed, according to the sheriff's department.