Three killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Maine Turnpike

Three people are dead after a fiery wrong-way crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland on Wednesday night.

State police said they received several reports of a wrong-way vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 in Portland around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a gray 2018 Honda Civic sedan that was driving the wrong way struck a silver 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling northbound, state police said. Shortly after hitting the pickup, the wrong-way driver hit a black 2013 Toyota RAV4 head-on.

The head-on crash occurred in the left northbound lane in the area of mile marker 45. Upon impact, both vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, the only occupant of that vehicle, was already dead when emergency personnel arrived. Both the driver and another occupant of the wrong-way vehicle were also killed.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by state police, along with the chief medical examiner's office, which will identify the three people who were killed.

The Maine Turnpike was closed north of Exit 45 for about two hours while emergency crews investigated and cleaned up the crash scene.