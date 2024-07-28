Maine

3 people found dead at a home in Maine

Mechanic Falls Police say they made the discovery at a Highland Ave. residence around 4 p.m. Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

Three people were found dead at a home in Mechanic Falls, Maine, on Saturday afternoon.

Mechanic Falls Police say they requested assistance from the Maine State Police major crimes unit after they made the discovery at the Highland Ave. residence around 4 p.m.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of deaths, and to positively identify the three people. Additional information will be released once those have been completed.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive in the killings but they say there is no danger to the public.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing.

More from Maine

Maine 17 hours ago

Person killed in Maine; man facing murder charge

Maine Jul 26

Authorities ID 2 people killed in single-engine plane crash in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us