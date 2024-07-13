Three people injured in Holbrook stabbing incident

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident in Holbrook, Masachusetts early Saturday morning.

Holbrook Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting at stabbing in the area of 166 Longmeadow Drive at around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two men and a woman suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

Authorities say they were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation.