Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Triple Stabbing: Boston Police

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a triple stabbing that occurred Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police say.

Boston police received a call just before 5 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of 575 Blue Hill Ave.

Officials say it appears the other two victims have minor injuries.

There was no immediate update on any of the victims' conditions.

There's no word on any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the stabbing.