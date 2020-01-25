Local
Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Triple Stabbing: Boston Police

Boston police received a call just before 5 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of 575 Blue Hill Ave.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police respond to area of 575 Blue Hill Ave. for a triple stabbing.
NBC10 Boston/NECN

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a triple stabbing that occurred Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police say.

Officials say it appears the other two victims have minor injuries.

Officials say it appears the other two victims have minor injuries.

There was no immediate update on any of the victims' conditions.

There's no word on any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the stabbing.

