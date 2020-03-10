Local
Three Small Earthquakes Recorded in Maine, New Hampshire

The earthquakes were recorded between Sunday and Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey

According to the United States Geological Survey, three small earthquakes have been recorded in New Hampshire and Maine since Sunday morning.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday morning near Mount Vernon in Maine. Mount Vernon is about a 30-minute drive from the state's capital.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit a few hours later off the coast of Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

