Three Small Earthquakes Recorded in Maine, New Hampshire

According to the United States Geological Survey, three small earthquakes have been recorded in New Hampshire and Maine since Sunday morning.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday morning near Mount Vernon in Maine. Mount Vernon is about a 30-minute drive from the state's capital.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit a few hours later off the coast of Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.