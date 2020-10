A three-story residential building caught fire in Dorchester Friday morning.

Boston firefighters battled the three-alarm fire on Stanley Street. Flames broke out on the first and second floors just after 6 a.m. and reached the roof.

No one was injured but 20 adults and 17 children are now displaced. Red Cross Massachusetts, Neighborhood Services and City of Boston's Office of Emergency Management are helping them find housing.

Damages are estimated to cost around $1 million.