Dedham

Three taken to hospital after stabbing in Dedham

Dedham police said they were called to Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m. and found two female victims with stab wounds

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday evening.

Dedham police said they were called to Jackson Pond Road around 6 p.m. and found two female victims with stab wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment; their condition was not immediately clear.

A man who is also believed to be involved was also taken to the hospital, though police did not describe the nature of his injuries.

Dedham police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston will provide more details as they come into the newsroom.

More Massachusetts news

Waltham 2 hours ago

Waltham, Mass. crash leaves officer dead, sources say; utility workers also hurt

Northeastern University 7 hours ago

Northeastern University student dies of bacterial meningitis

lawrence 4 hours ago

Nine face charges in violent attack on Lawrence High School students

This article tagged under:

Dedham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us